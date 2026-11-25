25 November 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that European countries want to expand the Ukraine talks format, currently involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, to a four-party arrangement that includes Europe.

"We don't yet fully understand what added value European participation could bring, what additional contribution it could make to the peace process," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow previously appeared to send mixed signals regarding the continuation of the trilateral peace negotiations, both reiterating willingness to engage in diplomacy, while rejecting further talks after Ukraine's strike on the Crimean Bridge.