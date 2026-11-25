25 November 2026 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Switzerland and Uzbekistan have approved an agreement on the return of an additional $252.5 million in illegally acquired assets linked to Gulnara Karimova, the eldest daughter of former Uzbek President Islam Karimov.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the recovered funds will be channelled through the Ishonch Fund, also known as the Uzbekistan Vision 2030 Fund, to improve public welfare and support human capital development.

Under the first phase of the fund's Resource Allocation Strategy, $87 million has been allocated to the healthcare and education sectors.

The funding is intended to support initiatives aimed at improving maternal and child health, strengthening perinatal care, enhancing the quality of education, developing teachers' digital skills and building institutional capacity in the relevant sectors.

The latest agreement builds on previous cooperation between Switzerland and Uzbekistan concerning the recovery and restitution of Karimova's assets.

In August 2022, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Justice and the Swiss authorities signed an agreement providing for the return of $131 million in assets linked to Karimova.

The latest agreement brings the combined value of assets covered by the two restitution agreements to $383.5 million.