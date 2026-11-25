25 November 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The scale of the recent market movement illustrates the intensity of these pressures. On November 23, Dutch TTF natural gas futures climbed by 8.6% during the trading session to €96.075 per megawatt-hour, equivalent to approximately $105.54. Expressed in volume terms, the benchmark price reached around $1,056.77 per 1,000 cubic meters, compared with $918.65 on November 18. The increase of approximately 15% within five calendar days reflects a market increasingly concerned about winter supply-demand balances. Bloomberg's market coverage has highlighted the combination of colder weather forecasts, weak storage levels and disruptions to LNG shipments as major drivers of the rally.

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