Europe's winter gas squeeze opens a new opportunity for Azerbaijan
The scale of the recent market movement illustrates the intensity of these pressures. On November 23, Dutch TTF natural gas futures climbed by 8.6% during the trading session to €96.075 per megawatt-hour, equivalent to approximately $105.54. Expressed in volume terms, the benchmark price reached around $1,056.77 per 1,000 cubic meters, compared with $918.65 on November 18. The increase of approximately 15% within five calendar days reflects a market increasingly concerned about winter supply-demand balances. Bloomberg's market coverage has highlighted the combination of colder weather forecasts, weak storage levels and disruptions to LNG shipments as major drivers of the rally.
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