25 November 2026 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenia plans to begin construction of a railway line connecting Azerbaijan's mainland territory with its Nakhchivan exclave in 2027 as part of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister and Deputy Minister of International Trade Vahan Kostanyan announced the plans during an interview with the country's Public Television.

According to Kostanyan, the route of the railway line that will connect Baku with Nakhchivan through Armenian territory has already been determined. Preparatory work, including land clearance, is currently underway along the planned route.

"The railway route has been identified. Certain work is currently being carried out to clear the territory. This is being done so that we can begin construction of the railway next year," Kostanyan said.

Under the TRIPP project, the railway will run along the banks of the Araz River through Armenia before continuing into Nakhchivan. The Armenian section is expected to extend approximately 42 kilometres and pass through an area close to the Iranian border.

Once completed, the project is expected to establish an uninterrupted transport connection between Azerbaijan's mainland territory and Nakhchivan, strengthening regional connectivity and creating additional opportunities for trade and transit.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is advancing construction of the Horadiz–Aghband railway line, which will connect with the section on the Armenian side. Completion of the Azerbaijani section is scheduled for 2028.