25 November 2026 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Cyprus has expelled two Russian diplomats suspected of working for Russian intelligence services, following an investigation into alleged attempts to obtain classified information concerning national and European Union security.

According to Politico, citing sources familiar with the matter, Cypriot intelligence services uncovered a suspected espionage network seeking access to confidential security information, as well as details of technologies whose export to Russia is prohibited under EU sanctions.

The diplomats reportedly operated under Russian Ambassador to Cyprus Murat Zyazikov, the former head of Russia's Republic of Ingushetia.

They are believed to have maintained contacts with Cypriot citizens who had access to confidential information. Cypriot authorities have not officially disclosed the identities of the expelled diplomats.

Meanwhile, independent Russian investigative outlet The Insider identified two officials whose names had disappeared from the Russian Embassy's diplomatic list in Nicosia — attachés Aleksandr Shevtsov and Nikita Sergeev.

According to the outlet, the embassy's diplomatic list included 36 personnel, including the ambassador, in October, while the November list contained 34.

The Insider also reported that Shevtsov had previously served in two units of Russia's military intelligence service, commonly known as the GRU, one of which specialized in satellite communications.