25 November 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed prospects for expanding economic cooperation, increasing bilateral trade and developing partnerships in key industrial sectors, including opportunities for cooperation within a joint industrial zone.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko.

Korobchenko also serves as co-chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the significant potential for expanding economic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, assessing prospects for increasing mutual trade and strengthening partnerships between the business communities of both countries.

Particular attention was paid to opportunities for expanding industrial cooperation, including mechanical engineering and processing industries, alongside agriculture, transport and other areas of mutual interest.

The sides also exchanged views on potential cooperation within a joint industrial zone.