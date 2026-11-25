25 November 2026 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The US administration is asking Japan to nearly triple its financial contributions towards the maintenance of American military bases stationed in the country.

Washington is seeking more than 4 trillion yen (approximately $19 billion) in funding for this purpose over the next five years.

Japan, meanwhile, has proposed increasing its annual contribution to 300 billion yen (approximately $1.9 billion).

Negotiations between the two countries have been underway since the summer, with both sides aiming to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

Tokyo has been covering a substantial share of the costs associated with maintaining US military bases in Japan since 1978. The bilateral agreement governing these contributions is renewed every five years.