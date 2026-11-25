25 November 2026 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Violence against women is not an individual or family issue but a gross violation of human rights, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva said in a video address marking the international campaign "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence."

The Ombudsman called on society and the media to actively contribute to preventing all forms of violence against women, emphasizing that physical, psychological, economic and digital violence cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Aliyeva noted that Azerbaijan annually joins the international campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10. This year's campaign is being held under the slogan "Let's unite to end violence against women and girls: Establish justice, defend victims, end impunity!"

She urged all stakeholders to mobilize their resources towards achieving the objectives outlined in Azerbaijan's National Action Plan on Gender Equality for 2026–2028.

The Ombudsman particularly emphasized the role of the media in preventing gender-based violence, noting that broader promotion of a culture of gender equality could contribute to reducing cases of violence.

Aliyeva stressed that victims must receive comprehensive protection and support, their right to a fair trial must be guaranteed, and perpetrators must be held accountable.

She also encouraged individuals experiencing violence, as well as their relatives and those close to them, to contact law enforcement agencies or the Ombudsman's 916 Call Center.

The Commissioner concluded that strengthening legal mechanisms and promoting civic solidarity are essential to building a safer and more just future for women.