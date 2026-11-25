25 November 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Two oil tankers struck naval mines and exploded in the early hours of today off the southern and eastern coasts of the Strait of Hormuz, causing fires on board.

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the tankers attempted to secretly navigate the Strait of Hormuz using an unauthorised route but failed to avoid the naval mines.

The IRGC warned crews of vessels that disable their radio-wave and GPS systems against attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation, cautioning that they risk striking mines and causing their ships to explode.

The latest incidents come amid continued disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas shipments.

It should be noted that the latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. This marked the first such US military action following the signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

As a result of the conflict, maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz has been brought to a standstill.