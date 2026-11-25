25 November 2026 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interparliamentary Forum is being held at the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on November 25.

The forum is discussing the parliamentary dimension of the two countries' eternal friendship and allied relations, focusing on areas of cooperation and future prospects.

The event is expected to see the signing of a 2027-2028 practical action plan (roadmap) on developing interparliamentary cooperation between the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the event, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova stated that the parliamentary dimension plays an important role in relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. She noted that cooperation between the two countries had expanded significantly since their meeting in Khiva, while active political dialogue at the highest level had continued.

Gafarova highlighted the signing of the Treaty on Eternal Friendship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan as one of the most significant achievements during this period.

According to her, the document marks a new stage in the development of allied relations and reflects the two countries' shared commitment to preserving centuries-old traditions of friendship and passing them on to future generations.

She also underlined that the shared historical roots, national, spiritual and cultural values of the two peoples give particular significance to humanitarian ties.

Gafarova added that the leaders of both countries attach great importance to expanding these relations. Active contacts in science, education, culture, sports, tourism and youth policy are contributing to bringing the two peoples closer together.