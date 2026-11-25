25 November 2026 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis has declared his ambition to become the world's most pro-Israeli politician, expressing strong admiration for Israel and advocating closer cooperation between Athens and Tel Aviv.

Speaking in an interview with Israeli television broadcaster i24NEWS on November 20 during an official visit to Israel, Georgiadis praised the country's scientific, technological and economic achievements.

“I’ll be very honest — I want to be the most pro-Israeli politician in the world,” Georgiadis said.

The minister also recalled receiving an award from New York's Jewish community during a Hanukkah celebration in December 2025, where, according to him, he was named the “best friend of Israel in the world.”

Georgiadis described Israel as a successful democracy with a multicultural society, praising what he characterized as its commitment to human rights and its achievements in science, technology and economic development.

“I really admire that. I really want to copy many things from you in Greece,” he said.

The Greek minister also defended Israel's military conduct in Gaza, arguing that the country had failed to communicate its position effectively to Western audiences despite its military achievements.

He claimed that Israeli forces had taken measures to minimize civilian casualties, citing evacuation warnings issued ahead of strikes. He further attributed growing antisemitism in Western countries to Israel's failure to effectively communicate its account of the war.

Georgiadis noted that Greek-Israeli relations had strengthened considerably since 2010, maintaining that the partnership had developed beyond individual political leaders and government administrations.

His visit also included meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, alongside efforts to expand healthcare cooperation through a partnership between Greece's National Health System and Israel's Sheba Medical Center.

Georgiadis's statements drew criticism from Palestinian Ambassador to Greece Yussef Dorkhom, who accused the minister of overlooking Palestinian history, suffering and fundamental rights.

In a statement issued on November 23, Dorkhom challenged the minister's characterization of the region's history, pointing to established Palestinian communities and the mass displacement of Palestinians in 1948.

The ambassador stressed that Israel's economic and technological achievements did not absolve it of responsibility for its occupation of Palestinian territories, military actions in Gaza or settlement activities in the occupied West Bank.

He also called for respect for Palestinians' right to self-determination, emphasizing that opposition to antisemitism must go hand in hand with opposition to anti-Palestinian hatred and the denial of Palestinian rights.