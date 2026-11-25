Azerbaijan to hold professional development programme for judo coaches in Baku
A professional development programme for judo coaches based in Baku will take place from November 30 to December 5, offering participants an opportunity to enhance their coaching skills and professional knowledge.
The programme, organised by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, will feature theoretical and practical training sessions led by experienced local specialists.
The first 30 coaches to apply will be selected to participate in the programme.
The initiative is particularly important for coaches seeking to pursue further studies at the International Judo Federation Academy, providing them with an opportunity to strengthen their professional qualifications.
Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive certificates.
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