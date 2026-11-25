25 November 2026 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The National Library of Azerbaijan has organised a virtual exhibition and a traditional book exhibition titled “November 25 – Kalbajar City Day” to mark the occasion commemorating the historic liberation of Kalbajar during the 2020 Patriotic War.

The exhibitions have been made available to library visitors and users, highlighting the historical, cultural and national significance of Kalbajar, a city of particular importance in Azerbaijan's history.

The displays feature a wide range of publications in Azerbaijani and other languages, covering the city's rich history, geographical names and ancient monuments of historical and cultural significance. They also explore the 2020 Patriotic War, Azerbaijan's victory, and the military achievements of the country's heroes who played a role in restoring its territorial integrity.

Special attention is given to the lives and military careers of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Through historical documents, books and other publications, the exhibitions aim to preserve the memory of those who contributed to Azerbaijan's victory and introduce younger generations to the country's history and cultural heritage.

The initiative also seeks to promote national awareness, strengthen historical memory and highlight Kalbajar's place in Azerbaijan's cultural identity.

Those interested in exploring the virtual exhibition can access it through the link provided by the National Library.