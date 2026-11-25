25 November 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

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Young Azerbaijani pianist Aliya Bababeyova has won the Grand Prix and trophy at the 15th Suliko International Music Festival, held at the renowned Imperial Hotel in Karlovy Vary, Czechia.

Founded and organised by Asmat Shanava, the festival brought together young musicians aged 6 to 20 from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and Ukraine.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by the Natavan Society, based in Prague. The society's representative, pianist Lamiya Akhundova, served as a member of the international jury.

The competition featured 16-year-old Aliya Bababeyova, a student at the Bulbul Music School, who represented Azerbaijan. She performed Frédéric Chopin’s Polonaise in C-sharp minor (Op. 26, No. 1) and Prelude No. 2 by Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov, earning the festival’s highest distinction, the Grand Prix, as well as the competition trophy.

The international jury consisted of nine representatives of the music and arts communities from Italy, Czechia, Ukraine, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The festival concluded with a gala concert and an award ceremony honouring the winners.

The Suliko International Music Festival aims to support young musical talent, provide emerging performers with opportunities to showcase their skills on an international stage, and strengthen cultural ties between nations.

The Natavan Society, based in Prague, plays an active role in promoting Azerbaijani culture, literature and arts across Europe while contributing to intercultural dialogue and international cultural cooperation.