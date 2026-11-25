25 November 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

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Germany plans to invest more than €4 billion in purchasing missiles for Patriot air defence systems and related equipment, Reuters reported, citing documents from the German ministries of defence and finance.

The exact number of missiles has not been disclosed. However, the basic contract provides a minimum order of 480 units, with deliveries scheduled between 2030 and the end of 2033.

The final delivery schedule will depend, among other factors, on the availability of US-made components.

According to the Germany's Defence and Finance Ministries, the country plans to purchase GEM-T guided missiles worth approximately €2.42 billion.

A separate document refers to the purchase of vehicles and fire control points for these systems in the amount of just under 2 billion euros.

Earlier, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that the country intends to allocate nearly €140 billion for defence spending in 2027.

Germany is currently carrying out a large-scale modernisation of its armed forces, including efforts to strengthen NATO's European flank and replenish depleted ammunition stocks.