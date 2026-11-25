25 November 2026 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

There are currently 45 bilateral documents in place between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, while work on seven additional documents is ongoing.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Kęstutis Budrys.

Bayramov noted that political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Lithuania has consistently remained at a high level.

He said the current trade turnover between the two countries was unsatisfactory, stressing that there was considerable untapped potential for expanding economic cooperation.

"The current trade turnover cannot be considered satisfactory. Both countries have greater potential. The Lithuanian foreign minister will participate in a business forum tomorrow. Bringing together business representatives from both countries is important in terms of investment," Bayramov emphasized.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister also addressed the issue of visa policy and visa liberalization, noting that decisions in this area are made at the European Union level in accordance with EU regulations, although the positions of individual member states also carry considerable weight.

Bayramov expressed appreciation for Lithuania's position on the matter, recalling that the country will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027.

According to him, this will create a favorable opportunity to advance the issue on the EU agenda.

He added that simplifying visa procedures would serve the interests of both sides by promoting tourism, education and business ties, as well as facilitating people-to-people contacts.