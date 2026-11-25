Gold prices remain under pressure amid economic uncertainty
Cautious expectations regarding the prospects of artificial intelligence companies and the White House's plans for new tariffs have strengthened forecasts that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may raise interest rates. Against this backdrop, gold prices continue to decline. According to the information, gold, which fell by more than 2% the previous day and erased most of its gains from the preceding session, is currently trading at around ...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!