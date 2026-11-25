25 November 2026 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Cautious expectations regarding the prospects of artificial intelligence companies and the White House's plans for new tariffs have strengthened forecasts that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may raise interest rates. Against this backdrop, gold prices continue to decline. According to the information, gold, which fell by more than 2% the previous day and erased most of its gains from the preceding session, is currently trading at around ...

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