25 November 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

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Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and three of its subsidiaries have been found guilty of violating US sanctions against Iran, committing bank fraud and conspiring to steal trade secrets from American technology companies, the US Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

The verdict followed a three-month federal trial examining Huawei's business activities in Iran, its dealings with financial institutions and the unauthorized acquisition of proprietary technology from US companies.

According to federal prosecutors, Huawei supplied telecommunications infrastructure and surveillance technology to Iran, enabling Iranian authorities to monitor internet users, censor online content and track protest activity.

Prosecutors said Huawei conducted its operations in Iran through Skycom, which it presented as an independent business partner rather than a wholly owned subsidiary, misleading financial institutions and US authorities about its activities and connections to the Iranian government.

The Justice Department said these misrepresentations enabled Huawei to secure billions of dollars in financing from US banks and maintain access to international financial services despite sanctions restrictions.

The jury also found Huawei and its subsidiaries guilty of conspiring to steal trade secrets from several American technology companies, including T-Mobile, Cisco, CNEX and Quintel.

In one instance, Huawei employees obtained confidential technical information concerning T-Mobile's Tappy robot, which was designed to test smartphone touchscreens. In another case, prosecutors said Huawei engineers copied proprietary Cisco router software and attempted to conceal its origins.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the verdict demonstrated that no company was above the law, accusing Huawei of relying on “lies and theft” to conduct business in the United States.