25 November 2026 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The International Women’s Art Exhibition titled “United Through Art” has officially opened in Luxembourg, bringing together the creative works of 17 female artists from different countries. Organised by the Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Friendship Association (LuxAZ), the exhibition aims to promote intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding through art.

The opening ceremony took place at the LuxAZ Cultural Centre and attracted nearly 200 guests, including representatives of cultural, artistic, social and business communities, as well as art enthusiasts.

Held under the theme “17 Women. 17 Stories. One Artistic Journey,” the exhibition features paintings, ceramic works, pottery, handmade bags and other examples of decorative and applied arts. Created using different techniques and materials, the works reflect the artists’ individual styles, cultural identities and artistic perspectives.

The project was initiated and organised by Aynur Gasimova, an art instructor at the LuxAZ Cultural Centre. Its main objective is to bring together female artists from diverse cultural backgrounds, showcase their creative achievements to a wider audience and strengthen intercultural understanding through artistic expression.

The opening ceremony was attended by several prominent figures active in Luxembourg’s cultural and public life. Among the guests were Gianni Battista, president of the Campania Regional Association; Savina Martinucci, president of the Lombardy Cultural Association; Bashkim HA, vice-president of the European Art Academy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Michele Spada, a representative of Ferrero International; and Etelvina Correia, founder and editor-in-chief of QNOBLI magazine, alongside representatives of various international organisations.

During the event, guests explored the exhibited works and had the opportunity to speak with the artists about their creative journeys, artistic techniques and the ideas behind their pieces.

Bringing together different cultures, artistic styles and creative disciplines, the exhibition provides an important platform for promoting women's contributions to the arts, encouraging their creative potential and preserving traditional craftsmanship.

The initiative also aims to expand international cooperation within Luxembourg's multicultural environment, strengthen connections between different communities and build new bridges of friendship through artistic exchange.

Through projects of this kind, the Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Friendship Association seeks not only to strengthen cultural relations between the two countries but also to unite people from different nations through shared creative initiatives.

The International Women’s Art Exhibition will remain open to visitors until December 4 at the LuxAZ Cultural Centre, located at 30 Grand-Rue in Luxembourg City.