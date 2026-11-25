25 November 2026 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held meetings with Ni Zhen, Chairman of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited, and Zheng Yan, Vice President of TBEA Co., Ltd., in Qingdao, China.

According to the Ministry of Energy, discussions with Ni Zhen focused on solar and offshore wind energy projects, energy planning and electricity grid research within the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership in the energy sector.

The meeting addressed plans for the construction of a 160-megawatt solar power plant in Hajigabul. It was noted that a 321-hectare plot of land had been designated as a renewable energy area for the project. The parties also reviewed technical issues related to integrating the plant into the electricity grid.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of a 200-megawatt pilot offshore wind energy project in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea, which is intended to supply the domestic market.

They also reviewed research conducted by China's Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI) on Azerbaijan's electricity transmission network. The importance of the study in planning the integration of new generation capacities into the grid during the next phase of renewable energy development was emphasized. The parties agreed to expand cooperation in this area.

Opportunities for cooperation on regional electricity interconnectors and hydrogen were also discussed.

During the meeting with TBEA Vice President Zheng Yan, the sides explored cooperation opportunities under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Energy and the Chinese company.

Particular attention was paid to the prospects for establishing facilities in Azerbaijan's industrial parks and free economic zones to manufacture high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission cables and other essential equipment.

The parties also exchanged views on TBEA's potential involvement in introducing innovative energy solutions in Azerbaijan and implementing hydropower plant projects.