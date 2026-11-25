25 November 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Lithuania intends to further strengthen its relations with Azerbaijan, which it considers a key country in the South Caucasus and an important partner in strategic energy and connectivity projects.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Our goal is to bring all 27 EU member states together around a common approach toward Azerbaijan. We will explain to these countries Azerbaijan's strategic importance and the significance of cooperation," Budrys said.

He stressed that these efforts would not be limited to a one-year period but would also facilitate cooperation in the years ahead.

The Lithuanian foreign minister identified several areas where the sides aim to achieve tangible results, including visa facilitation. He noted that the relevant legal procedures need to be launched to advance this process.

Another priority, according to Budrys, is identifying shared priorities between the European Union and Azerbaijan, where both sides have mutual interests.

He emphasized that the EU is interested in Azerbaijan's supply capabilities, as well as its potential as an investment destination.

"Undoubtedly, reviewing the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan is also among the issues on our agenda," the Lithuanian foreign minister added.