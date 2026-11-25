25 November 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

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North Korea has declared the head of Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang, Sylvain Astier, persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours. The North Korean authorities have also instructed the Swiss diplomatic mission to shut down its operations.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Director General of European Affairs, Pak Hyon Su, summoned Astier and handed him an official diplomatic note demanding the closure of the office and his departure from the country.

Pyongyang stated that it would not tolerate actions it considers violations of the country's sovereignty and the interests of its citizens.

The decision follows Switzerland's inclusion of the Songdowon International Children's Camp, located in the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan, on its sanctions list in November 2026. The restrictions were introduced as part of a broader package of measures against Russia.

A day before the expulsion announcement, on November 24, Kim Yo Jong, a senior official of the Workers' Party of Korea and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, strongly criticized Switzerland's decision.

She described the sanctions as a "hostile signal" and recommended that the Foreign Ministry consider closing the Swiss diplomatic mission in Pyongyang.