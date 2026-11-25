25 November 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Brazilian Ambassador to Argentina Julio Bitelli will not return to his post, leaving the Brazilian diplomatic mission in Buenos Aires without an ambassador, O Globo newspaper reported.

In addition, Brazilian authorities have decided not to invite Argentine President Javier Milei to the January 5 inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to the information, Brasilia's decision came in response to remarks by Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno, who had questioned the legitimacy of Brazil's recent presidential elections.

Bitelli was recalled from Buenos Aires for consultations in July following sharp statements by Milei directed at Lula da Silva.

Earlier, in August, Brazilian authorities decided to temporarily recall their ambassador to Argentina following Milei's remarks ahead of the presidential elections.

The Argentine government acknowledges the ideological differences between the presidents but insists that, unlike Brazil, "it has decided not to bring those ideological differences into the diplomatic arena."

Neither government has officially announced a complete breakdown in diplomatic relations.

Image: Natacha Pisarenko / AP