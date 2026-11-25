25 November 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Upgrade your tech for less with Azercell’s Super Friday! Enjoy up to 60% off selected products from leading brands, including Apple, HONOR, Samsung and CANYON. Discounts apply to purchases paid in full.

The promotion runs through November 30, 2026, at the Azercell Exclusive store at 2 Basti Baghirova Street.

Visit Azercell’s official website for the full list of products on offer.

Don’t miss out on great deals on your favorite tech!