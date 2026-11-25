25 November 2026 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A delegation from China's Gansu Provincial UNESCO Association, led by its president, Du Yongjun, visited the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre on November 24 to discuss expanding cultural and theatrical cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ilham Asgarov, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre and Honoured Cultural Worker, noted that the theatre was expanding its international partnerships in line with the Ministry of Culture's strategic roadmap.

The discussions focused on the memorandum of cooperation signed in 2025 between the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre and the Gansu National Theatre, as well as prospects for further collaboration. Key areas included reciprocal touring performances, exchanges of directors and cooperation in stage technology and production.

Du Yongjun, president of the Gansu Provincial UNESCO Association and an executive member of the 42nd Executive Committee of the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centres and Associations, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome.

He said he believed that cooperation between the two theatres would also contribute to strengthening friendship between the Azerbaijani and Chinese peoples. He highlighted the importance of staging Azerbaijani theatre productions in Beijing, Shanghai and Gansu in the coming years, alongside developing new joint cultural projects.

The meeting was also attended by Gansu Provincial UNESCO Association Board members Zhang Junbao and An Mandong, as well as the association's adviser, Song Guangxiao.

As part of the next phase of the cooperation agreement, representatives of the Gansu National Theatre are expected to attend an anniversary event organised by the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre on March 10, marking National Theatre Day.

Further exchanges are planned for 2027. In April, one of the productions from the Gansu National Theatre's repertoire will be staged at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre.

In May, the Azerbaijani theatre will take its production A Dead Man Visits the Living, based on the play by Chinese playwright Liu Shugang, to Beijing and Gansu Province as part of a touring programme.

Following the meeting, the Chinese delegation attended a rehearsal of A Dead Man Visits the Living. The production is being prepared as part of cultural events marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China in 2027.

The production is directed by Jeyhun Dadashov, with music composed by Azer Hajiasgarli. Etimad Bashkechid is responsible for the translation, Eldar Nagiyev for set design, Seyidkhanim Muradova for costume design and Rafael Hasanov for lighting. Jeyran Basharan serves as assistant director.

The planned exchanges and joint productions are expected to further strengthen cultural ties and create new opportunities for artistic collaboration between Azerbaijan and China.