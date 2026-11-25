25 November 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Masterclasses in piano and accordion were held on November 24 at the Masalli Eleven-Year Music and Arts School, organised by the Scientific, Methodological and Professional Development Centre for Culture (MEMIM) under the Ministry of Culture, with the support of the Lankaran-Astara Regional Culture Department.

According to MEMIM, the masterclasses brought together piano and accordion teachers from music and arts schools across the districts of Astara, Jalilabad, Lerik, Lankaran, Masalli and Yardimli, as well as students studying these instruments.

The event opened with remarks by Bakhtiyar Gulinkov, head of the Lankaran-Astara Regional Culture Department, who expressed his gratitude to MEMIM for organising the educational initiative.

He highlighted the importance of such masterclasses in enhancing young people's knowledge and skills, providing opportunities to benefit from the experience of professional specialists, developing practical abilities and nurturing creative potential.

Lala Karimova, Honoured Cultural Worker and head of a department at MEMIM, noted that the initiative contributes to expanding methodological knowledge in music education, encouraging creative approaches to teacher-student interaction and improving instrumental performance skills.

During the event, Karimova also presented the Masalli Eleven-Year Music and Arts School with a copy of Asaf Zeynalli: Selected Works, a sheet music collection published by MEMIM.

The masterclasses were subsequently led by experienced music educators.

The piano session was conducted by Nazakat Rimazi, Honoured Teacher, professor at the Special Piano Department of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli and PhD in Art Studies.

The accordion masterclass was led by Elnur Garayev, a teacher at the Folk Instrument Performance Department of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and Baku's T. Guliyev Music School No. 12.

Throughout the sessions, participants received professional guidance on instrumental performance techniques, musical interpretation and teaching methodologies. The instructors also answered questions from attendees and shared practical recommendations to support their professional and artistic development.