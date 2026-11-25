25 November 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Aytan Rahimova, founder of the Seda Music School in Ankara and a music educator, has received the prestigious Vefa Award in recognition of her contributions to music education and cultural promotion.

The award was presented during an event held at the Mamak Municipality Cultural Centre to mark November 24, Teachers’ Day in Türkiye. The ceremony celebrated the dedication of teachers and their important role in education and society.

Rahimova established the Seda Music School in Ankara on September 17, 2022. As its founder and director, she continues to provide music education in a range of disciplines, with a particular focus on piano instruction and other musical instruments.

In addition to her educational activities, Rahimova is actively involved in preserving, promoting and passing on the cultural heritage of the Turkic world to future generations. She places particular emphasis on researching and promoting Azerbaijani music, the mugham tradition, the country's musical heritage and its artistic history.

Through her work in the cultural sector, Rahimova also seeks to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. She shares her knowledge and experience with Turkish readers through articles covering Azerbaijani national music, mugham, culture and the arts.

Her Vefa Award recognises her engagement in music education and her efforts to promote Azerbaijani cultural heritage and strengthen cultural connections between the two countries.