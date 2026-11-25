25 November 2026 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Union added 15 Russian entities to its list of organizations "subject to tighter export restrictions on dual-use goods and advanced technologies," the Council of the EU announced on Wednesday.

The bloc said these entities are part of "Russia's military-industrial complex" or "have ties" to its defense and security sector, including through support for related activities.

"The Council also decided to remove one entity from the list, lifting the export restrictions that applied to it. The entity has stopped the behavior that led to its listing and has given credible assurances that it will not trade sensitive goods with Russia," the press release showed.