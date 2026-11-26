26 November 2026 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

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Borrowing among households in Azerbaijan continued to increase in the third quarter of 2026, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). According to the survey, 78% of respondent banks reported no change in household borrowing levels between July and September, while...

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