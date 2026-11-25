25 November 2026 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced plans to recruit a total of 30,000 teachers in 2026 and 2027, congratulating the candidates who will take their first steps into the profession.

“I would like to congratulate in advance all 30,000 teacher candidates who will soon take their first steps into the profession,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan attended the “Evening of Respect for Teachers” event held at the Beştepe National Congress and Culture Center on the occasion of November 24 Teachers’ Day.

Expressing his pleasure at celebrating Teachers’ Day together with educators and welcoming them to the nation's presidential residence, Erdoğan extended his congratulations to all members of Turkiye’s education workforce.

At the beginning of his speech, the president paid tribute to teachers who lost their lives, including Şenay Aybüke Yalçın, Necmettin Yılmaz and Ayla Kara.

“I would particularly like to emphasize that we will always keep alive the cherished memories of our martyred teachers and will never forget the sacrifices they made for this country and this nation,” he said.

Describing the role of teachers, Erdoğan said: “A teacher is someone who knows and someone who teaches what they know.”

He continued:

“As the state, we are mobilizing all our resources to enable our teachers to work much more effectively and to better educate our children, who represent the bright future of our country.”

Erdoğan said that through the Türkiye Century Education Model, the government had introduced an original approach to the education system that addresses knowledge, skills and values together.

He announced that the Ministry of National Education would disclose the branch allocations and recruitment announcement for 15,000 teacher candidates during the current week, based on the results of the 2026 National Teacher Academy Entrance Examination.

“May this be beneficial and auspicious. We are continuing this momentum in 2027 as well. Based on the results of the 2027 Academy Entrance Examination, we are making preparations to enable 15,000 teacher candidates to begin their studies at the National Education Academy next September. I hope this initiative will also bring good results, and I congratulate in advance all 30,000 teacher candidates who will take their first steps into the profession,” he said.

Erdoğan warns of digital threats facing children

Turning to the challenges posed by the digital environment, Erdoğan noted that children were not merely acquiring new information on the internet but were also socializing and building their identities in the digital world.

“They spend time there, almost creating a new identity and a new life for themselves in cyberspace. However, digital platforms also contain serious risks and dangers that can have extremely severe consequences,” he said.

Erdoğan warned that numerous threats were widespread across the digital environment, ranging from nihilistic movements and violations of privacy to what he described as gender-neutralization projects, digital loneliness, the promotion of violence and incidents of bullying.

“Such content also negatively affects our children's minds, characters and behaviour. We have all witnessed the potential consequences of these threats through the distressing incidents we have experienced recently,” he said.

The president stressed that the responsibility for protecting children from digital threats could not be left solely to children themselves.

“We must not forget that giant technology companies, which manage budgets worth trillions of dollars, are willing to try every possible means to increase their profits. In this struggle, responsibilities rest with all of us, alongside the state,” Erdoğan said.

Emphasizing the importance of cooperation between public institutions, teachers and families, he said that all parties needed to act in full coordination and partnership.

“It is extremely important for public institutions, teachers and families to work together in complete harmony and cooperation. As the state, we are making every effort to fulfil all our responsibilities. The approach of certain circles that reduces everything we have done to a matter of merely imposing bans is entirely driven by bad intentions. What is at stake here is the well-being of our children, who are among our most precious assets,” he said.

Erdoğan also recalled that Turkiye had introduced significant measures concerning children's use of social media under regulations that entered into force on November 1.

“We want children aged 15 to 18 to access social media platforms in a more controlled manner. In this regard, we have made it obligatory for social media platforms to provide tools that enable parents to monitor their children's activities,” he added.