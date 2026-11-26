26 November 2026 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The number of laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has exceeded 12,000, according to the country's National Institute of Public Health.

TASS reported that the institute, which operates under the country's Ministry of Health, released the latest figures in its epidemiological bulletin.

"Under the current Ebola outbreak, the number of infections has reached 12,021. A further 66 cases were recorded over the past 24 hours. The number of laboratory-confirmed deaths has risen to 5,904, an increase of 37 in a single day," the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate stands at 49.1%, while the contact-tracing rate among people who have been in contact with Ebola patients is 85.1%. Meanwhile, 1,092 people suspected of having Ebola are currently being held in medical isolation facilities or quarantine.

The current outbreak, which began in May in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, has been caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, for which no vaccines or treatments have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The outbreak's epicentre is in DR Congo's Ituri Province.

Ugandan authorities declared the outbreak in the country over on July 28, a decision subsequently confirmed by the WHO.