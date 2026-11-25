Sabah suffer defeat to Barcelona in Champions League clash in Baku
Azerbaijani football club "Sabah" suffered a 4-1 defeat to Spanish giants "Barcelona" in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase at the Baku Olympic Stadium.
Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for the visitors in the 31st minute, giving Barcelona a 1-0 lead at halftime. Earlier, Sabah missed a clear scoring opportunity, while goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov made an important save to deny the Spanish side.
Barcelona extended their advantage in the second half, scoring three goals within nine minutes. Gordon completed his brace in the 51st minute, followed by goals from Karim Adeyemi in the 55th minute and Gabriel Jesus in the 60th minute.
Sabah pulled one goal back in the 63rd minute through Joy-Lance Mickels, who converted a pass from Christian Nwachukwu.
In the 76th minute, Tellur Mutallimov replaced the injured Akim Zedadka.
Following the result, Sabah have recorded one victory and four defeats in five matches, collecting three points in the competition.
The Azerbaijani champions will play their next match away against Spanish side Villarreal on December 8.
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