25 November 2026 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

The shares of the Norwegian budget airline Norse Atlantic Airways nosedived by 80% on Wednesday after the carrier warned that its finances are in a "critical" condition due to increasing fuel prices.

The airline also revealed that it is in talks on short-term financing, but emphasized that "there can be no assurances that such discussions will result in a viable solution." It also noted that it is exploring the option of a potential takeover.

Norse Atlantic's stock plunged by 80% to 0.043 Norwegian kroner at 10:47 am CET.