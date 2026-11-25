Norwegian budget carrier tumbles 80% on 'critical' finances
The shares of the Norwegian budget airline Norse Atlantic Airways nosedived by 80% on Wednesday after the carrier warned that its finances are in a "critical" condition due to increasing fuel prices.
The airline also revealed that it is in talks on short-term financing, but emphasized that "there can be no assurances that such discussions will result in a viable solution." It also noted that it is exploring the option of a potential takeover.
Norse Atlantic's stock plunged by 80% to 0.043 Norwegian kroner at 10:47 am CET.
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