26 November 2026 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis has been accused of receiving an aerodynamic boat, the Sever-650, worth 8.5 million rubles (approximately $97,000) as a bribe, according to sources cited by Kommersant.

The total value of the alleged bribes amounted to around 20 million rubles (approximately $230,000).

According to investigators, Armenian businessman Oganes Shankoyan provided the bribe to the governor through Ashot Bablumyan, the former head of the regional government's representative office.

Shankoyan's company also reportedly paid for a presentation and report on the Murmansk regional government's performance before the regional legislative assembly.

Oganes Shankoyan has admitted guilt and reached a pre-trial cooperation agreement with the Prosecutor General's Office.

Andrey Chibis, however, has denied all the allegations against him. He described the bribery charges as incomprehensible and categorically denied owning the boat.

On November 25, Moscow's Meshchansky District Court ordered Chibis's arrest for two months. He is expected to remain in pre-trial detention until at least January 23, 2027.

The governor is accused of embezzling more than 1 billion rubles (approximately $11.5 million) and accepting bribes.