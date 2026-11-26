26 November 2026 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The digital transformation and management experience of Azercell Telecom LLC has been featured in an international publication co-authored by renowned marketing expert Philip Kotler, titled Enlightened Management: Azerbaijan Companies Achieving Positive Impact.

Developed over the course of a year, the publication aims to introduce the strategic development practices, management approaches, achievements and societal contributions of Azerbaijani companies and organizations to an international business and academic audience.

The chapter dedicated to Azercell examines the company's transformation from a traditional telecommunications operator into a technology company offering an extensive portfolio of digital services, highlighting the strategic decisions and management practices underpinning this transition.

The integration of artificial intelligence into customer services, improvements in operational efficiency through robotic process automation (RPA), the enhancement of employee experience through cloud technologies, and the launch of the “akart” fintech solution are presented as practical examples of Azercell's digital development strategy.

Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of Azercell Telecom LLC, emphasized that the company's digital transformation is entering a new phase.

“The book reflects the experience Azercell has gained in the field of digital transformation leading up to 2025. Today, we are moving forward with broader strategic goals, evolving into a technology company that integrates artificial intelligence into every aspect of our operations. To this end, we are fundamentally revamping all our activities—from business processes to the creation of innovative products and services. We believe the true value of technology lies in the positive changes it brings to people's lives, in innovative solutions that anticipate customer needs, and in the new digital opportunities it unlocks.

“By sharing our experience with an international audience, we aim to contribute to the global dialogue on digital transformation, while simultaneously showcasing Azerbaijan’s technological capabilities and growing innovation potential to the world,” Zeynalova said.

Developed in collaboration with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and participating organizations, the book was co-authored by Philip Kotler, Tata Tcholaria and Gabriele Carboni. Its foreword was written by internationally recognized leadership expert and New York Times bestselling author Marshall Goldsmith.

The publication is intended for distribution through global electronic libraries and international educational platforms, with proceeds from its sales directed towards supporting social initiatives undertaken by Kashalata and the Rotary Foundation.

Azercell has granted exclusive permission for its case study to be included in the publication, while retaining authorship and intellectual property rights over the material.