26 November 2026 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Twelve terrorists have been killed during security operations conducted by Pakistani security forces in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

This was announced in a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations [media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces].

According to the statement, a series of intelligence-based operations were carried out between November 20 and 23 in the districts of Nushki, Sibi, Panjgur and Kech. The operations targeted terrorist hideouts and movements.

The statement said that eight terrorists were killed in Nushki district on November 20, while two others were eliminated in Sibi district on November 21. Two more terrorists were killed during separate operations in Panjgur and Kech districts.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operations.

Pakistani security forces stated that counterterrorism operations would continue until the threat of what they described as foreign-sponsored terrorism was eliminated.