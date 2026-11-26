26 November 2026 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has rejected a bill seeking to restrict the use of loudspeakers in mosques for the Muslim call to prayer (adhan). The legislation was voted down by 63 votes to 45.

Parties belonging to the bloc led by Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot voted against the bill, while most ultra-Orthodox lawmakers did not participate in the vote. They have opposed previous versions of the so-called Muezzin Bill over the past decade.

The legislation, long promoted by the far-right party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, would have required mosques to obtain approval from the environmental protection minister to use loudspeakers. It also would have authorized police to disconnect sound systems, confiscate equipment and impose fines of up to 50,000 shekels ($14,900)for violations.

During the debate, a verbal confrontation erupted between Ben-Gvir and Arab lawmakers. The minister demanded that they leave the chamber, referring to them as supporters of terrorism.

According to The Times of Israel, when Deputy Knesset Speaker Eitan Ginzburg intervened to restore order, Ben-Gvir insulted him, calling him an "idiot". Ginzburg subsequently ordered the minister to leave the chamber. As he was leaving, Ben-Gvir called on other ministers present to join him. The parliamentary session then continued without government representatives.

Ben-Gvir had previously described the use of loudspeakers for the Muslim call to prayer as "acoustic terrorism".