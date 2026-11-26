26 November 2026 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

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Global oil prices continue to rise amid concerns that ongoing armed clashes in the Middle East could prevent the resumption of crude oil exports from the region. According to the information, Brent crude, which gained approximately 6% over the previous two trading sessions, was trading at around ...

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