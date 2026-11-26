26 November 2026 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Sabah FC head coach Valdas Dambrauskas has received the prestigious "Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy" distinction from Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recognising his outstanding contribution to football and his role in promoting Lithuania’s international reputation.

The award was presented in Baku on November 26 by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, who praised Dambrauskas for becoming the first Lithuanian head coach to lead a team into the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Dambrauskas has played a central role in Sabah FC’s remarkable rise in European football. Under his leadership, the Azerbaijani club secured its first-ever national league title, retained the Azerbaijan Cup and achieved a historic breakthrough by qualifying for the Champions League league phase for the first time.

One of the defining moments of this journey was Sabah’s dramatic comeback against Hapoel Be'er Sheva, followed by a 5–2 victory after extra time, securing their place among Europe's elite.

On November 25, Sabah faced another historic challenge, welcoming Spanish giants FC Barcelona to Baku Olympic Stadium. Despite a 1–4 defeat, Sabah demonstrated determination and managed to score against one of Europe's leading clubs, with Joy-Lance Mickels finding the net.

Dambrauskas’s recognition reflects not only his coaching achievements but also the growing international profile of Azerbaijani football. His success represents an important milestone for both Lithuanian coaching and Sabah FC.