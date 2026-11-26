US inflation accelerates to 3.8% as strong growth complicates Fed's rate outlook
US inflation accelerated to 3.8% in October, moving further away from the Federal Reserve's (Fed) 2% target and strengthening expectations of additional interest rate increases. According to the latest data from the US Department of Commerce, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose by...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!