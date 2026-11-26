26 November 2026 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has acknowledged significant difficulties in the country's fuel market due to maintenance work at several oil refineries.

According to foreign media, Novak said that the government was taking all necessary measures to ensure domestic demand for fuel was met.

"Due to maintenance work at some oil refineries, the fuel market is currently facing a rather difficult situation," the deputy prime minister said.

Novak noted that the supply shortage was being addressed through fuel imports from both neighboring and more distant foreign countries.

He also said that a decision on whether to extend restrictions on gasoline exports would be made in December. It will be based on forecasts of domestic fuel supply and demand.

The Russian government has also introduced a ban on aviation fuel exports until November 30, 2026, inclusive.

The restriction also applies to fuel purchased through exchange trading. The government said the measure was aimed at ensuring stability in the domestic fuel market.

Image: Vladimir Gerdo / TASS