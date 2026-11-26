26 November 2026 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Serbia's newly elected student-led government has proposed introducing a four-day working week and imposing strict restrictions on reality television broadcasts as part of its reform agenda, according to CBS News.

Under proposals published on the Student List party's website, reality television programming on terrestrial channels would be limited to 45 minutes per day and could only be broadcast after 11 p.m.

The proposed measures would also prohibit live broadcasts of reality shows on terrestrial television, with reruns and supplementary coverage counting towards the daily 45-minute limit.

Subscription channels would still be allowed to carry reality shows, according to the party's plans, published on its website. The party also wants to ban all live reality show broadcasts on the terrestrial channels, and repeats or additional coverage of the shows would count toward the 45-minute maximum.

Broadcasters would be compelled to interrupt reality shows if there is any violence, hate speech, or threats.

Paid channels would not be subject to the restrictions under the plans.

The Student List party defeated longtime Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić in October's elections, campaigning on promises to combat corruption.