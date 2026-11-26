26 November 2026 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

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Mairbek Abdulazizov, an associate of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, reportedly attempted to obtain Romanian citizenship by posing as a Ukrainian national, according to a joint investigation by several European media outlets.

The investigation was conducted by The Kyiv Independent, Romania's Public Record, Moldova's Cu Sens, the Netherlands-based Follow the Money, France's Le Monde and Slovakia's Ján Kuciak Investigative Centre.

Journalists examined 55 civil court cases in which Romanian authorities are seeking to revoke documents issued on the basis of false information. More than 30 of the cases reportedly involve Russian citizens.

According to the investigation, eight Russian nationals, including Abdulazizov, submitted applications using allegedly fraudulent copies of Ukrainian passports and identity cards.

Romanian authorities, however, stated that Abdulazizov had never been granted Romanian citizenship.

The investigation also highlighted Abdulazizov's ties to Kadyrov. In 2024, the Chechen leader awarded him the Order of Akhmat Kadyrov, the republic's highest state award. In 2019, Abdulazizov accompanied Kadyrov during a visit to the village of Makhkety.

Abdulazizov denied possessing either Ukrainian or Romanian documents.