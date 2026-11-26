26 November 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that Armenia is now capable of independently protecting its state borders, signalling a potential further reduction in the role of Russian border guards stationed in the country.

Speaking during a briefing with journalists, Pashinyan expressed gratitude to Russian border personnel for their service while emphasizing Armenia's readiness to assume greater responsibility for its own security.

"I thank the Russian border guards, but it is now time for us to take responsibility for our entire border," Pashinyan said.

The remarks follow Pashinyan's November 2 statement during parliamentary discussions on Armenia's 2027 state budget, in which he outlined plans to gradually transfer responsibility for the country's entire state border to the Armenian National Security Service's Border Guard Troops.

At the time, Pashinyan linked the process to institutional reforms and Armenia's efforts to meet European Union standards as part of its visa liberalization agenda.



Legal basis of Russia's border presence in Armenia

Russian border guards, currently operating under Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), have been responsible for protecting Armenia's borders with Türkiye and Iran under a bilateral interstate agreement signed in Yerevan on September 30, 1992.

Under Article 2 of the agreement, Armenia delegated responsibility for protecting its borders with Türkiye and Iran to Russian border troops following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

However, Article 4 also envisages the gradual transfer of border protection responsibilities to Armenian personnel as the country develops its own capabilities, in coordination with the Russian side.

Unlike the separate agreement governing Russia's military base in Armenia, the 1992 border protection treaty does not establish a specific expiration date.

Article 30 stipulates that the agreement remains effective for as long as Russian border troops are stationed in Armenia and may be amended by mutual consent.

Gradual reduction of Russian border presence

Since 2024, Armenia has progressively assumed responsibility for border security functions previously performed by Russian personnel.

Russian border guards withdrew from Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport on July 31, 2024, and ceased operations at the Agarak checkpoint on the Iranian border on January 1, 2025.

On February 28, 2025, Russian personnel also ceased operations at the Margara border crossing with Türkiye.

Since March 1, 2025, all Armenian border crossing points have been under the exclusive control of Armenian border guards, although Russian personnel have continued participating in the protection of the country's borders with Türkiye and Iran.



In May 2024, following talks between Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow also agreed to withdraw Russian personnel deployed in several Armenian regions after the 2020 Karabakh war. At the time, Russian border guards remained along the Turkish and Iranian borders at Yerevan's request.

Reuters

Pashinyan's previous position on Russian military presence

Earlier, on February 26, 2026, during a meeting with diplomats and analysts at the Polish Institute of International Affairs in Warsaw, Pashinyan stated that Armenia had no plans to seek the closure of Russia's military base in Gyumri.

He acknowledged Russia's contribution to Armenia's border security following independence, explaining that Yerevan initially lacked the institutional capacity to perform such functions independently but had since developed the necessary capabilities.

"We have no plans or concerns regarding the presence of the Russian military base," Pashinyan said at the time.