Nvidia suspends chip shipments to four southeast Asian countries
Nvidia instructed its manufacturing partners to suspend shipments of server systems containing its chips to four Southeast Asian countries as Washington tightens export controls aimed at preventing China from accessing advanced computing capabilities needed to develop artificial intelligence.
According to the Financial Times, the move is part of broader efforts by the United States to strengthen restrictions on the export of advanced AI technologies and prevent their potential transfer to China.
The development comes amid growing scrutiny of Nvidia's sales practices.
Earlier, CBS News reported that the company had sold advanced chips to at least two firms registered in the United States but allegedly controlled by Chinese business interests.
The companies in question are cloud service provider RiCloud AI, reportedly owned by Chinese investment firm Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings, and Aivres, described as a leading computing solutions partner.
Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has also reportedly become the subject of controversy following allegations concerning his personal connections and claims involving Chinese intelligence. The allegations have not been conclusively established.
Chinese authorities have denied claims that Alice Huang was an intelligence operative.
Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters
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