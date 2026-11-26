26 November 2026 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An Armenian court has extended the detention of Azerbaijani serviceman Nasimi Musayev by three months following the first hearing in his criminal case.

Anush Mirzoyan, a member of the Armenian parliament from the opposition Strong Armenia faction, informed local media about the proceedings.

The trial commenced in the city of Goris in Armenia's Syunik province. Musayev, who was detained in the village of Sheki, faces several charges, including the alleged shooting of an Armenian citizen.

According to Mirzoyan, two motions were submitted during the initial court hearing.

The public prosecutor requested an extension of Musayev's detention for another three months. The court granted the motion, citing alleged risks of the defendant fleeing, obstructing judicial proceedings or committing further offences.

The second motion was submitted by Liana Grigoryan, the lawyer representing Ani Avetisyan, the Armenian woman whom Musayev is accused of wounding.

Grigoryan requested a postponement of the hearing, explaining that she had recently joined the case and had not yet fully familiarized herself with the case materials.

Mirzoyan confirmed that Musayev was present at the hearing, while Avetisyan did not attend due to health problems.

"We will continue to monitor this issue consistently," the MP said.

Recall that on October 1, 2026, Azerbaijani serviceman Nasimi Musayev crossed into Armenia's Syunik province under circumstances that remain unclear and was subsequently detained in the village of Sheki.

Armenian authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against Musayev under five articles of the country's Criminal Code, including allegations that he wounded Armenian citizen Ani Avetisyan, born in 1987, with a firearm.