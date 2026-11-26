26 November 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Alen Simonyan has met with participants of the fifth roundtable discussion held within the framework of the Peace Bridge Initiative, aimed at promoting dialogue between Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives.

According to the Armenian Security Council's press service, participants had the opportunity to address questions to Simonyan, followed by an exchange of views and perspectives.

The fifth roundtable, taking place in Armenia on November 26–27, brings together 60 representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society. The Azerbaijani delegation arrived in Armenia through a formally delimited and demarcated section of the land border.

Discussions focus on advancing the peace agenda endorsed at the Washington Summit on August 8, 2025, strengthening mutual confidence, expanding economic and trade cooperation, developing regional connectivity, addressing humanitarian issues and promoting engagement in education and youth affairs.

Background of the Peace Bridge Initiative

Established following the Washington agreements, the Peace Bridge Initiative serves as a bilateral platform for strengthening mutual understanding and establishing direct and sustainable contacts between Azerbaijani and Armenian civil societies.

The initiative brings together political analysts, journalists, researchers, independent experts and representatives of non-governmental organisations. Farhad Mammadov and Areg Kochinyan serve as coordinators on the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, respectively.

The initiative's previous four meetings were held as follows:

October 21–22, 2025 — Yerevan: The inaugural meeting established the principal areas of future dialogue.

November 21–22, 2025 — Baku: Participants discussed joint projects, media cooperation and greater civil society involvement in the peace process.

February 13–14, 2026 — Armenia: An expanded roundtable addressed regional security, economic cooperation and confidence-building.

April 10–12, 2026 — Gabala: Participants reviewed developments in the peace process and discussed further measures to strengthen societal trust.

During the November 2025 meeting in Baku, Armenian and Azerbaijani participants also met with Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, to discuss developments following the Washington Summit.