26 November 2026 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $43.19 billion in January–October 2026, increasing by 5.7% compared to the corresponding period last year, Banker.az reported, citing customs statistics. Exports increased by 29% year-on-year to...

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