26 November 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Australia have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, investment, renewable energy, mining and innovation during a series of meetings held as part of the latest round of political consultations between the two countries.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov visited Australia from November 23 to 26 to participate in the consultations.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of AzerGold CJSC and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), operating under the Ministry of Economy, also joined the Azerbaijani delegation.

During the consultations, the Azerbaijani delegation, led by Mammadov, met with representatives of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). The discussions focused on the current state of bilateral relations, prospects for further development, strengthening political dialogue and expanding cooperation across various fields. The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, Mammadov held meetings with Australian House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick, co-chairs and members of the Australia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, as well as opposition foreign affairs spokesperson Ted O'Brien and opposition climate change and energy spokesperson Dan Tehan.

The meetings addressed opportunities to strengthen interparliamentary relations, intensify bilateral contacts and enhance the role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing cooperation between the two countries.

Economic cooperation was another key focus of the visit. At a roundtable with representatives of Australia's Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), the parties explored mutually beneficial opportunities in renewable energy, advanced technologies and the mining industry.

A separate roundtable with representatives of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) focused on expanding trade and economic ties, attracting investment and promoting direct contacts between the business communities of Azerbaijan and Australia.

Representatives of AZPROMO and AzerGold delivered presentations outlining relevant opportunities and areas for potential cooperation.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with representatives of the Canberra Innovation Network (CBRIN), where it became acquainted with Australia's experience in developing innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems in the Australian Capital Territory.

The discussions covered cooperation between universities, research institutions, government agencies and the private sector, as well as mechanisms for transforming innovative ideas into business projects and startups and commercialising new technologies.

During his visit to New South Wales, Mammadov met with Benjamin Franklin, President of the state's Legislative Council. The sides discussed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and New South Wales, expanding parliamentary cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

In the Illawarra region, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the Innovation Campus of the University of Wollongong to learn about its innovation ecosystem, the commercialisation of research findings, support for startups and cooperation between universities, industry and government institutions.

Meetings were also held with Wollongong Lord Mayor Tania Brown, University of Wollongong Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Max Lu AO, and representatives of the Illawarra business community.

The discussions focused on developing the region's innovation ecosystem and identifying new opportunities for cooperation.