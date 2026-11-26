26 November 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan significantly reduced its imports of hybrid vehicles from China in the first nine months of 2026, with the number of vehicles purchased from the country falling nearly threefold year-on-year, according to the State Statistical Committee. Azerbaijan imported 16,795 hybrid vehicles worth...

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